Prince William Is 'Absolutely Incandescent With Anger' at Prince Harry Amid Reports Duke Is Producing Princess Diana Documentary, Piers Morgan Says
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET
Reports circulated last month Prince Harry is working on a documentary for the upcoming 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
According to Piers Morgan, the Duke of Sussex's estranged brother, Prince William, probably won't be joining him for the film as their rift still hasn't been healed.
Prince William and Prince Harry Haven't Spoken for Quite Some Time
"Well, they don't speak to each other and haven't done so for years," the British journalist, 61, told Fox News on Monday, October 5.
The Prince of Wales, 44, is still "absolutely incandescent with anger about what his little brother did in trashing the royal family," including "writing books, doing Netflix documentary shows, doing podcasts, always dumping on the family and attacking his wife, Catherine [Middleton], attacking [Queen] Camilla, attacking King Charles."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left The Firm in 2020
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, departed from the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.
After living in the West Coast for six years, the couple returned to the U.K. in August and are reportedly planning to stay there for an extended period of time.
During their time away, the Suits star, 45, and the Invictus Games founder released several projects where they negatively described their time as senior members of The Firm, including Harry's Spare memoir and their bombshell 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
- Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Sparks Speculation Prince Harry Is Producing Documentary About Late Royal in His New Memoir
- Prince Harry's Rumored Princess Diana Film Could Feel Like 'Another Betrayal' to Prince William, Expert Warns
- Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Intense Frustration' Over Harry's New Diana Movie Plans That 'Divide' Their Legacy
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Morgan continued: "Harry took out the spray gun. And when you do that, then family members who are on the receiving end aren't going to like it."
"My sympathies are entirely with Prince William, who's a thoroughly honorable, decent young man who's just had it with his brother and wants nothing to do with him," the Piers Morgan Uncensored host went on.
The late Princess of Wales died in August 1997 at the age of 36 due to injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris alongside her partner Dodi Fayed.
Charles Spencer Ignited Rumors Prince Harry Was Working on a Princess Diana Documentary
Her brother, Charles Spencer, fueled speculation in his recent memoir, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, that Harry could be producing a documentary to commemorate his mother's passing next year.
The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, noted in his book he previously turned down “endless” requests to appear in projects about Diana.
“From, to name just a few, a nephew, from Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, and from [former U.K. prime minister] Tony Blair’s spin doctor, Alastair Campbell,” he wrote.
“And I thought, You know what? Rather than even contemplate being a talking head in a production that will follow the usual flawed lines, with an agenda set by some TV producer I will never meet, or by a network I will never watch, I am going to tell things how I remember them, lay them down for good, once and for all," Spencer penned.