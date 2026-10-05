Prince William Is 'Absolutely Incandescent With Anger' at Prince Harry Amid Reports Duke Is Producing Princess Diana Documentary, Piers Morgan Says

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Prince William and Prince Harry Haven't Spoken for Quite Some Time

Source: MEGA Reports surfaced last month Prince Harry might be producing a documentary about Princess Diana as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches.

"Well, they don't speak to each other and haven't done so for years," the British journalist, 61, told Fox News on Monday, October 5. The Prince of Wales, 44, is still "absolutely incandescent with anger about what his little brother did in trashing the royal family," including "writing books, doing Netflix documentary shows, doing podcasts, always dumping on the family and attacking his wife, Catherine [Middleton], attacking [Queen] Camilla, attacking King Charles."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in August after living in the U.S. for six years.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, departed from the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif. After living in the West Coast for six years, the couple returned to the U.K. in August and are reportedly planning to stay there for an extended period of time. During their time away, the Suits star, 45, and the Invictus Games founder released several projects where they negatively described their time as senior members of The Firm, including Harry's Spare memoir and their bombshell 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36.

Morgan continued: "Harry took out the spray gun. And when you do that, then family members who are on the receiving end aren't going to like it." "My sympathies are entirely with Prince William, who's a thoroughly honorable, decent young man who's just had it with his brother and wants nothing to do with him," the Piers Morgan Uncensored host went on. The late Princess of Wales died in August 1997 at the age of 36 due to injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris alongside her partner Dodi Fayed.

Charles Spencer Ignited Rumors Prince Harry Was Working on a Princess Diana Documentary

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, revealed in his memoir he was asked to appear in 'endless' documentaries about her.