Prince William Is 'the Firm's Point Man' Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle: 'He’s Taken More Control'
It looks like Prince William is starting to run the show now that his father, King Charles, has been diagnosed with cancer, an insider revealed.
“He’s taken more control at the palace, staying in constant contact with Charles’ aides,” said the source. “He’s basically the Firm’s point man right now.”
William, 41, and his aunt Princess Anne have added more engagements to their diaries that Charles, 75, is unable to attend.
The dad-of-three “has tended toward less of the day-to-day routine work of the monarchy, compared to his father, instead focusing on bigger, glitzier engagements,” said royal historian Ed Owens. “But now he’ll be expected to fill in on many of these more mundane public outings.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced on February 5 that doctors discovered something after he went in for an enlarged prostate procedure.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
Since then, Charles spoke out for the first time, explaining how touched he was by all the positive messages.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the message began. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Though the royal family is currently dealing with several health woes, William seems to have everything under control.
GB News reporter Cameron Walker shared, "Prince William, I'm told, is possibly going to be taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the king of behalf of him, but certainly not all."
"The king is still expected to have his weekly audience with the Prime Minister, but on doctor's advice, it's advised that they should not meet in person," the journalist continued. "Other arrangements, it's understood, will be arranged and similar with privy council meetings, the king is still expected to attend privy council meetings."
In Touch spoke to the source.