Prince William Is 'the Firm's Point Man' Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle: 'He’s Taken More Control'

“He’s taken more control at the palace, staying in constant contact with Charles’ aides,” said the source. “He’s basically the Firm’s point man right now.”

William, 41, and his aunt Princess Anne have added more engagements to their diaries that Charles, 75, is unable to attend.

The dad-of-three “has tended toward less of the day-to-day routine work of the monarchy, compared to his father, instead focusing on bigger, glitzier engagements,” said royal historian Ed Owens. “But now he’ll be expected to fill in on many of these more mundane public outings.”