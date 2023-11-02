Prince William Gushes Over Prince George's School Triathlon During Royal Outing
Prince William couldn't help but celebrate Prince George's newfound hobby while fulfilling his royal duties. The Prince of Wales was handing out MBEs to reward and honor people for their outstanding achievements and service, and he couldn't help but discuss his eldest child's school sporting event.
Non Stanford received the 2023 Birthday Honours; the recipient is best known for being a silver medalist triathlete at the Commonwealth Games and winning the 2013 women's world triathlon title.
"He was telling me how George has been doing a triathlon at school," Stanford revealed to reporters after she was asked about meeting the future king.
The cross-country runner later admitted that William has a new "gentleman" on his staff who has "been giving George advice."
"George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips," she added.
Despite George's age, the 10-year-old has been able to impress royal watchers and experts throughout his childhood. OK! previously reported that body language expert Judi James noticed the heir's maturity during the Rugby World Cup.
“When George was younger it often took a small nudge or touch on the back to encourage him to step forward and shake hands on royal visits, but he’s now adopted a much more confident, assertive style and instead of waiting his turn," James said in an interview.
"He will often be preemptive by stepping up to instigate the greeting ritual, gradually evolving from the small boy who is waiting to perform body language that he has been carefully coached for to a young prince who is beginning to see his ability to put the people he is meeting at ease in the same way that his grandmother and father famously did/do," she added.
George was seen meeting World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont, and his mannerisms reminded James of the Prince of Wales.
"His grip now looks relatively firm, with the entire palm extended, and he uses eye contact and engages in small talk," James noticed. "For a rather shy boy, he is showing so many of his father’s body language traits as he begins to move toward his teenage years.”
“William has been so careful to act as George’s mentor and the way his son now mirrors him, not just with his body language but with his preferred choice of clothing, shows how close the pair are and how much George sees his dad as something of his hero," she shared.
The journalist later explained how George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis developed their own approach to navigating events.
“All three royal children display hints that their behind-the-scenes royal etiquette training has been quite comprehensive but they do seem to be enjoying some of the rituals, which means their schooling has also been relatively relaxed and even fun," James said.
"Their behaviors and the way that they are all so well-choreographed as a family unit suggests it is William and Kate who have been doing the training themselves as both must be total experts and probably the best choice when it comes to keeping their children relaxed and relatively pressure-free in public," the author continued.
Stanford was quoted by Cosmopolitan U.K.