Prince George Appears 'Confident and Assertive' During Rugby World Cup: 'He Is Showing So Many of His Father's Body Language Traits'

George, 10, navigated the sporting event by emulating William and King Charles while greeting World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont.

“When George was younger it often took a small nudge or touch on the back to encourage him to step forward and shake hands on royal visits, but he’s now adopted a much more confident, assertive style and instead of waiting his turn," James told an outlet.

"He will often be preemptive by stepping up to instigate the greeting ritual, gradually evolving from the small boy who is waiting to perform body language that he has been carefully coached for to a young prince who is beginning to see his ability to put the people he is meeting at ease in the same way that his grandmother and father famously did/do," she continued.