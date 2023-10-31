Prince George Appears 'Confident and Assertive' During Rugby World Cup: 'He Is Showing So Many of His Father's Body Language Traits'
Prince George is beginning to show the qualities of a king despite his young age. The youngster attended the Rugby World Cup alongside Prince William, and body language expert Judi James noticed the heir's maturity.
George, 10, navigated the sporting event by emulating William and King Charles while greeting World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont.
“When George was younger it often took a small nudge or touch on the back to encourage him to step forward and shake hands on royal visits, but he’s now adopted a much more confident, assertive style and instead of waiting his turn," James told an outlet.
"He will often be preemptive by stepping up to instigate the greeting ritual, gradually evolving from the small boy who is waiting to perform body language that he has been carefully coached for to a young prince who is beginning to see his ability to put the people he is meeting at ease in the same way that his grandmother and father famously did/do," she continued.
James noticed how George's mannerisms paralleled William.
"His grip now looks relatively firm, with the entire palm extended, and he uses eye contact and engages in small talk," James noted. "For a rather shy boy, he is showing so many of his father’s body language traits as he begins to move toward his teenage years.”
“William has been so careful to act as George’s mentor and the way his son now mirrors him, not just with his body language but with his preferred choice of clothing, shows how close the pair are and how much George sees his dad as something of his hero," she continued.
George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were applauded for their ability to attend royal gatherings with their parents.
“All three royal children display hints that their behind-the-scenes royal etiquette training has been quite comprehensive but they do seem to be enjoying some of the rituals, which means their schooling has also been relatively relaxed and even fun," James noticed.
"Their behaviors and the way that they are all so well-choreographed as a family unit suggests it is William and Kate who have been doing the training themselves as both must be total experts and probably the best choice when it comes to keeping their children relaxed and relatively pressure-free in public," the author shared.
Although William has yet to ascend to the throne, George is able to learn from the Prince of Wales.
“Their timing when it comes to greeting rituals is impeccable, which is probably the strongest hint that they have done it themselves, with William also acting as a powerful role model for his son to copy," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Each of the Wales kids developed a unique method for royal duties.
“There are two other possible reasons why George is becoming more confident and even taking the lead with his handshakes through his two younger siblings," James explained. "Charlotte has had a duck-to-water approach to royal appearances and protocol, even nudging her brothers to remind them when they seem to be getting it wrong."
"And Louis is the fearless sibling that both George and Charlotte appear to be taking under their wing at public appearances," she added. "George wouldn’t want to look shy while his sister is stepping ahead confidently and his role as mentor to Louis would also create a surge in his own ability to get it right as he now seems to be a similar role model to his young brother as his father is to him."
James spoke Daily Express U.S.