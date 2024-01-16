Palace Fears Prince Harry Will Publish a Sequel to 'Spare' After He Omitted 'Recent Events' From the Book
Prince Harry published Spare in 2023, and the Duke of Sussex revealed intimate details about the royal family. Although the scathing memoir was lengthy, the royal previously revealed he removed multiple parts from the project to protect the future of his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.
“For The Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the U.S. received significant media attention, but he spent less time focusing on his "Megxit" scandal.
“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir," the royal expert continued. "This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”
In the past, Harry revealed a draft of Spare was 800 pages, but he reduced it to 400 to avoid permanently destroying his ties to Charles and William.
"It could have been two books, put it that way, and the hard bit was taking things out," Harry admitted.
“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know," he continued. "Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."
OK! previously reported Hardman also wrote about Charles skipping a meal with his youngest child after Queen Elizabeth's death.
“Harry then joined the family dinner downstairs. Neither his father nor his brother was there, however. The King and Queen Camilla had, by now, returned to Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral estate," he penned.
“That evening, the couple would be joined for dinner by the new Prince of Wales, who would also stay at Birkhall," the commentator added.
Charles lost his mother, but His Majesty had to quickly transition into his role as king, while William adjusted to being the Prince of Wales.
“The King needed to have vital but discreet discussions with his elder son," the author said. “In years gone by, such a moment would automatically have included his younger son, too."
“But not anymore. This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book," he noted. “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.”
Aside from his connection to Charles, Hardman explored the fallout between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. According to a source quoted by the royal editor, Harry's comments about royal marriages in Harry & Meghan offended the Wales.
"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said. "The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart."
According to an insider, the clip offended William due to the comment being made at Kate Middleton's expense.
"On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine," Hardman wrote. "For William, this was the lowest of the low.'"
