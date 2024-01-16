Palace Fears Prince Harry Will Publish a Sequel to 'Spare' After He Omitted 'Recent Events' From the Book

“For The Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the U.S. received significant media attention, but he spent less time focusing on his "Megxit" scandal.

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir," the royal expert continued. "This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”