Prince William and Kate Middleton Let Loose at Local Pub Just 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation: Photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William are letting loose before King Charles' big day!
On Thursday, May 4, the parents-of-three stopped by The Dog and the Duck pub in London's Soho neighborhood to grab a drink and greet some of the locals that will be working to ensure the Saturday, May 6, coronation goes off without a hitch.
"Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑," the couple captioned photos from the day, which were posted to their Instagram account. "A big thank you to @transportforlondon, the team at the 🐕 & 🦆 as well as everyone who came out to say hello."
For the outing, the brunette beauty donned a red dress coat over a white frock and white pointed-toe heels, adding a small white purse and some jewelry. Her husband stepped out in his usual attire of a dark suit coat, a baby blue button-down shirt, navy slacks and brown shoes.
Pictures captured the couple interacting with town residents and posing for photos, and as they entered the establishment, the pair showed some rare PDA, as the father-of-three had his hand on his wife's back.
Once inside, the lovebirds went behind the bar, where William pulled "the first pint of" the Kingmaker beer.
Before the visit, the duo chatted with transportation employees as they took the subway.
In just two days, they'll step out again for the coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.
William, the future king, has numerous roles throughout the ceremony, as he'll kneel before his father and utter the Homage of Royal Blood, which reads, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."
The Prince of Wales will also present the Stole Royal and help adorn his dad with the robe alongside the Baroness Merron and bishops.
As OK! reported, Prince Harry will attend the shindig, but since he's no longer a working member of the monarchy, he won't play any part in the ceremony.