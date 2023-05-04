OK Magazine
Prince William and Kate Middleton Let Loose at Local Pub Just 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation: Photos

prince william kate middleton visit pub photos
Source: mega
By:

May 4 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William are letting loose before King Charles' big day!

On Thursday, May 4, the parents-of-three stopped by The Dog and the Duck pub in London's Soho neighborhood to grab a drink and greet some of the locals that will be working to ensure the Saturday, May 6, coronation goes off without a hitch.

kate middleton prince william visit pub
Source: mega

"Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend 👑," the couple captioned photos from the day, which were posted to their Instagram account. "A big thank you to @transportforlondon, the team at the 🐕 & 🦆 as well as everyone who came out to say hello."

kate middleton prince william visit pub
Source: mega

For the outing, the brunette beauty donned a red dress coat over a white frock and white pointed-toe heels, adding a small white purse and some jewelry. Her husband stepped out in his usual attire of a dark suit coat, a baby blue button-down shirt, navy slacks and brown shoes.

Pictures captured the couple interacting with town residents and posing for photos, and as they entered the establishment, the pair showed some rare PDA, as the father-of-three had his hand on his wife's back.

kate middleton prince william visit pub
Source: mega
Once inside, the lovebirds went behind the bar, where William pulled "the first pint of" the Kingmaker beer.

Before the visit, the duo chatted with transportation employees as they took the subway.

kate middleton prince william visit pub
Source: mega

In just two days, they'll step out again for the coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey.

William, the future king, has numerous roles throughout the ceremony, as he'll kneel before his father and utter the Homage of Royal Blood, which reads, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The Prince of Wales will also present the Stole Royal and help adorn his dad with the robe alongside the Baroness Merron and bishops.

As OK! reported, Prince Harry will attend the shindig, but since he's no longer a working member of the monarchy, he won't play any part in the ceremony.

