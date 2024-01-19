OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Hopes Sarah Ferguson 'Can Be an Ally' and 'Stand Up for Her Against' Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla

meghan markle hopes sarah ferguson mend feud with kate middleton
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle is rumored to be planning a reconciliation with the royal family, but sources claim she is looking to lean on Sarah Ferguson to help her reconnect with her in-laws. Ferguson has maintained a healthy relationship with the Windsors despite her public split from Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hopes sarah ferguson mend feud with kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson attended the royal Christmas walk alongside her ex Prince Andrew.

"She hopes Sarah can be an ally who'll stand up for her against the likes of Camilla and Kate — if she and Harry make it to Britain for peace talks with Charles," the source said.

Although the Duchess of York gave up many of her royal privileges after her breakup, she recently attended the royal Christmas walk alongside her ex and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Sarah has certainly navigated some difficult waters over the years, but she's managed to charm her way back into Charles' good books. Meghan's desperate to do the same," the insider continued.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hopes sarah ferguson mend feud with kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been a vocal supporter of Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

While the Duchess of Sussex could benefit from Ferguson's help, the author is currently dealing with the ramifications of Andrew's actions after documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed.

OK! previously reported royal editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed Fergie was "drafted in on wifely duties" while Andrew returns to his recluse lifestyle.

"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she told GB News.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hopes sarah ferguson mend feud with kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle famously fought with Kate Middleton over a bridesmaid's dress.

The accusations surrounding Andrew greatly impacted his reputation and left a stain on the monarchy.

"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she continued. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hopes sarah ferguson mend feud with kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle left the monarchy in 2020.

Excerpts from Epstein's court proceedings revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused Andrew of groping her when she was a minor. Despite the negative media attention the news brought to the Windsors, the royal family is expected to stand beside the disgraced figure.

"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said.

"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Years after Andrew was accused of abusing Virginia Giuffre, he lost his HRH status and took a step back from royal duties, but he continued to attend public family gatherings such as the coronation.

"It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member," Schofield noted. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."

The insider spoke to Heat.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.