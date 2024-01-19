Meghan Markle Hopes Sarah Ferguson 'Can Be an Ally' and 'Stand Up for Her Against' Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla

"She hopes Sarah can be an ally who'll stand up for her against the likes of Camilla and Kate — if she and Harry make it to Britain for peace talks with Charles," the source said.

Although the Duchess of York gave up many of her royal privileges after her breakup, she recently attended the royal Christmas walk alongside her ex and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Sarah has certainly navigated some difficult waters over the years, but she's managed to charm her way back into Charles' good books. Meghan's desperate to do the same," the insider continued.