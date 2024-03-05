Prince Harry's 'Importance to the Royal Family Shouldn't Be Overlooked' as King Charles and Kate Middleton Focus on Their Health

“It’s difficult to tell, and it’ll be interesting to see what goes on moving forward,” Grant Harrold told an outlet. “Harry is a Counsellor of State, so he is still a very senior member of the royal family, and if the time comes, he would step up if he needs to.”

Although Harry fled the monarchy in 2020, he is still a Windsor by blood.

“While Harry might not be next in line to the throne, he’s not that far down the line of succession, so his importance to the royal family shouldn’t be overlooked,” Harrold explained, adding, “I think it’s within all of their benefits to actually resolve these ongoing issues.”