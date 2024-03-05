Prince Harry's 'Importance to the Royal Family Shouldn't Be Overlooked' as King Charles and Kate Middleton Focus on Their Health
King Charles and Kate Middleton's health challenges highlight the true impact of Prince Harry's move to the U.S. With a limited number of senior royals available, experts continue to wonder if the Duke of Sussex will return to the royal fold.
“It’s difficult to tell, and it’ll be interesting to see what goes on moving forward,” Grant Harrold told an outlet. “Harry is a Counsellor of State, so he is still a very senior member of the royal family, and if the time comes, he would step up if he needs to.”
Although Harry fled the monarchy in 2020, he is still a Windsor by blood.
“While Harry might not be next in line to the throne, he’s not that far down the line of succession, so his importance to the royal family shouldn’t be overlooked,” Harrold explained, adding, “I think it’s within all of their benefits to actually resolve these ongoing issues.”
OK! previously reported Harrold recently discussed Harry's plans to appeal the court's decision to rule in favor of the Home Office in his legal battle for security.
“I think his argument is that in his eyes, as a senior member of the family, even though no longer a senior member of the family, he should still be entitled to that protection for him and his family," Grant Harrold told GB News. “When he was in the U.K. recently, you notice there was a lot of security around him."
Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit his father at Clarence House after it was revealed he was diagnosed with cancer, and he had personnel while entering the royal property.
“Obviously he was there to see his father. He will get that protection that’s entitled to him when he’s in those kind of environments," the expert shared. “I think the problem is, if he’s in the U.K. doing his own thing, that’s where this comes into question."
"This is where then his security is not the same as when he’s with other members of the royal family," he added.
On Wednesday, February 28, Judge Sir Peter Lane delivered his verdict.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's legal rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the spokesperson added.
Harry's rep later claimed the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures' decision goes against their policies.
"The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec's own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec's own written policy," they explained. "In February 2020, Ravec failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis,"
"The Duke's case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis," they added. "The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing."
Harrold spoke to The New York Post.