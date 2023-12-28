Prince William and King Charles' 'Productive Rivalry' Exposed by Palace Insider

“Charles absolutely wants William to plow his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was," a source told an outlet.

Despite the Prince of Wales' desire to expand his role, the insider sees the tension between the father and son as normal.

“I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety," the source continued. "But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm."