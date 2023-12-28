Prince William and King Charles' 'Productive Rivalry' Exposed by Palace Insider
King Charles is embracing his role as the King of England, but his heir, Prince William, might be ready to ascend to the throne earlier than expected!
“Charles absolutely wants William to plow his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was," a source told an outlet.
Despite the Prince of Wales' desire to expand his role, the insider sees the tension between the father and son as normal.
“I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety," the source continued. "But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm."
As an institution, the monarchy maintains a line of succession, and William is aware of his place within it.
"Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors," the insider stated. "That’s what William and Kate understand, and Harry and Meghan could never accept. They would not do as they were told.”
“William and Kate would do things like give you two weeks off if your father died, while Charles’ office has a more workaholic vibe," they added.
In Omid Scobie's book Endgame, the royal expert attempted to depict the royal as tyrannical.
“There was rarely a moment where [Charles] stepped on his mother’s toes… but it’s different with William," Scobie wrote. "He’s eager to establish himself as his own man."
"He’s not giving his father the same space Charles did with the late Queen Elizabeth," he penned. "There’s no time for that."
Despite Scobie's depiction of the royal, sources made it clear that the Wales' are concentrating on raising their young kids instead of what the future holds.
"William and Catherine have three children under the age of 11, so that is very much their focus right now," the insider explained. "William neither expects nor wants Charles ever to abdicate.”
OK! previously reported the future king hasn't acknowledged Scobie's "penetrative investigation" of the monarchy.
“He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy,” a source told a publication. "He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy."
According to the insider, William doesn't want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” by responding, adding that William is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama.
Aside from his critique of William, Scobie took issue with Kate's approach to royal duties.
"Catherine, the Princess of Wales — who reportedly never looks at social media or reads newspapers — seems content as a voiceless symbol of courtly resolve, a totem of stoicism in a time of emotional overdrive," Scobie said in an excerpt.
The Princess of Wales is often applauded for her ability to juggle motherhood and being a working princess, but Scobie painted her as a Stepford wife.
"Kate has learned what is paramount for survival in the system: vanishing into your role, giving away nothing, and allowing yourself to embody what the public sees in you," he shared. "And with those elocution lessons, the Princess of Wales even sounds a bit like her former boss — polished, regal, and appropriately distant."
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.