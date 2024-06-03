Sarah Ferguson Praises Her 'Exceptional' Daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for Their Support During Cancer Battle
Sarah Ferguson revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with skin cancer just months after having a mastectomy, and the Duchess of York recently opened up about how Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice supported her during the health crises.
"I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks," the author told an outlet. "But I'm not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I'm very grateful."
"I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy," Ferguson admitted. "I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is."
While in recovery, Ferguson leaned on the Princesses of York and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
"So when they said: 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth – have they got all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe," she revealed.
Eugenie and Beatrice have been there for their mom and Prince William amid royal health crises, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are also battling cancer.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie said in an Instagram caption after attending a royal event alongside Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Cameron Walker applauded the Prince of Wales for including the Yorks.
“Yeah, it was quite a nice surprise," Walker told GB News. “Prince William does want to see his cousins take on a bit more of an informal role when it comes to engagements."
“The idea of a slimmed-down monarchy might start to be a thing of the past," Walker continued. “It is a case of Prince William taking after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and rallying around his cousins like Queen Elizabeth did and asking them to help out as and when, so watch this space.”
As Kate focuses on her treatment, Walker thinks the non-working royals will continue to attend gatherings.
“I suspect we may see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Philips out and about and doing more engagements for the royal family in an informal capacity," the commentator added. “But I must stress that does not mean becoming working royals.”
Ferguson spoke to Hello!.