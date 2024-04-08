Princess Diana's Dream of Prince Harry and Prince William Being 'as Close as Possible' Is 'No Longer Happening'
Princess Diana's legacy continues with her two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, but sadly, her sons' relationship has been fractured for several years.
"They [Prince William and Prince Harry] were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they're now so far apart," royal expert Charles Rae told an outlet. "That's what Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it's not happening."
"Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the U.K. for the Invictus Games in May – it's his baby," he added of the event. "If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."
OK! previously reported commentator Tom Quinn thinks the Duke of Sussex is disappointed to see William get closer to their stepmother, Queen Camilla.
"He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal," Quinn told an outlet.
"He was shocked when William realized that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman," the royal author added. "She is exceptionally good at listening with a sympathetic ear and William has definitely warmed to that."
- 'Meghan Has the Say': Prince Harry Is 'Extremely Unlikely' to Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to U.K. After Losing His Security Battle
- King Charles 'Regrets' Not Being 'Strict' With Prince Harry and Prince William During Their Childhood
- Kate Middleton's Health Saga Continues: Hospital Staff 'Tried to Access Her Medical Records'
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he painted the future king as hot-headed, and Nicholl alluded to the book's anecdotes hurting William.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," expert Katie Nicholl shared. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," she added.
Nichill also weighed in on the princes' dynamic and how it will affect them going forward.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," she explained. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," the biographer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Rae spoke to The Sun.