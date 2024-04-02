Prince Harry Feels 'Betrayed' by Prince William's Bond With Their 'Wicked' Stepmother Queen Camilla

Since leaving the royal fold in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has been criticial of Camilla due to her being the infamous "third person" in Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

"Harry on the other hand sees this as one more example of William letting the side down — for Harry things have never moved on really since his mother died," Quinn explained. "For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is."

"It's all very sad, but shows that the huge geographical divide between the brothers — Harry in America, William in London —has become a physical manifestation of their emotional separation," he noted.