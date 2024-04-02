Prince Harry Feels 'Betrayed' by Prince William's Bond With Their 'Wicked' Stepmother Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla and Prince William are leading the monarchy as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, but experts think Prince Harry is in California fuming over William and Camilla's relationship.
"He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"He was shocked when William realized that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman," the royal author added. "She is exceptionally good at listening with a sympathetic ear and William has definitely warmed to that."
Since leaving the royal fold in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has been criticial of Camilla due to her being the infamous "third person" in Charles and Princess Diana's marriage
"Harry on the other hand sees this as one more example of William letting the side down — for Harry things have never moved on really since his mother died," Quinn explained. "For Harry, Camilla was the wicked stepmother back then, and she still is."
"It's all very sad, but shows that the huge geographical divide between the brothers — Harry in America, William in London —has become a physical manifestation of their emotional separation," he noted.
While promoting Spare, Harry was honest about his disapproval of Charles' union with Camilla.
"She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image," the famous redhead said on 60 Minutes.
"The need for her to rehabilitate her image…that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press," he claimed. "And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."
In his memoir, Harry revealed he begged Charles not to marry the former Duchess of Cornwall.
“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” he penned. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”
“Like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks,” he wrote, noting that William “long harbored suspicions about the other woman.”
While on Good Morning America, Harry shared that he had "compassion'' for Camilla.
“She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother,” he stated. “I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.