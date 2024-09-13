Princess Diana's Sister Continues to Support Prince William as He Prepares for 'Challenges Ahead'
Princess Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale recently supported Prince William at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire, on Thursday, September 12.
According to GB News, McCorquodale will continue to be there for William as he takes on "challenges ahead."
William spoke at the graduation on behalf of his father, King Charles, amid the monarch's cancer battle.
"Whilst I didn’t graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here, so I know something about the celebrations that will come later — so I promise I’ll only take a few minutes of your time," William said.
William credited the training he received for giving him "a distinctive character, spirit, and attitude” that enables officers “no matter the challenge or environment."
William was honest about how unpredictable life is but credited the RAF for strengthening his ability to adapt.
“We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats," the future king shared.
"To the families and friends gathered here — thank you for your encouragement and understanding to get these brilliant men and women this far, and for the empathy, compromise and dedication that will be required to give these officers every chance of success in their careers," he stated.
As William continues to carry out public duties, he is balancing caring for The Crown and Kate Middleton. OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales updated well-wishers on Kate's recovery process one day after the princess announced she is in remission.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.
Kate returned to social media on Monday, September 9, to discuss her condition.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate is a beloved member of the monarchy, but she has kept a low profile this year to focus on her health.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Due to the severity of her condition, the pair reevaluated their priorities.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."