Princess Diana 'Would Have Found a Way' to End Prince Harry and Prince William's Public Rivalry
Prince Harry and Prince William's rivalry continues amid royal health crises, but experts wonder if things would be different between the brothers if their mom, Princess Diana, was still alive.
In Spare, Harry opened up about the struggles of growing up in the Prince of Wales' shadow and threw several jabs at William in his storytelling process.
"I think Diana would have supported Harry in his move, although I think she would also have found a way to bridge the rift between the brothers," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"She [Diana] would certainly have approved of Harry's efforts to shine a light on mental health issues and also his Invictus Games success. I think she would have been proud of her boy for standing up for what he felt he wanted in life: freedom and autonomy," Bond continued of how she may have reacted to his book.
When Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020, the duo was embraced by Hollywood and American celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Ellen DeGeneres while continuing their philanthropic efforts.
"So I think there is some reason to say that Harry might feel he is living the life his mother would have loved... free of royal shackles but still a global celebrity able to bring a great deal of publicity to causes about which he cares deeply," Bond explained.
Aside from his feud with William, Harry is taking on the British press, and the American-based royal alluded to the late Princess of Wales falling victim to unethical journalistic practices as he did so.
"There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-'90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked," Harry said in the new documentary Tabloids on Trial. "And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoys painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed William didn't appreciate Harry's decision to mention their mother in Tabloids on Trial.
"William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again," the insider claimed. "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death."
"Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified," they added. "William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."
Meanwhile, the princess' former butler Paul Burrell thinks the duke's various tell-all projects continue to cause irreparable damage to his relationship with the royal family.
"There's no way back for Harry, or Meghan," Burrell said on behalf of Spin Genie. "I don't think there's any way back for them. I know that there are people out there that support Meghan and Harry and I do get nasty emails from time to time to say, ‘Why are you so against Harry when he's Diana's son?'"
"I'm not against Harry, ‘Diana's son.' I'm against Harry, who has come up against his brother, a member of the royal family — two different things here," Burrell added. "Of course, he is Diana's son, and I acknowledge that and I wish things were different."
