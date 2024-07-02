OK Magazine
'She Wouldn’t Stand for This Nonsense': Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud Would Be 'Sorted' If Princess Diana Was Alive

princess diana wouldnt stand prince harry prince william feud
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 2 2024

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare, and Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes the late Princess of Wales would've forced them to reconcile if she was still alive.

princess diana wouldnt stand prince harry prince william feud
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote about his childhood in 'Spare.'

"There's no way back for Harry, or Meghan," Burrell said on behalf of Spin Genie. "I don't think there's any way back for them. I know that there are people out there that support Meghan and Harry and I do get nasty emails from time to time to say, ‘Why are you so against Harry when he's Diana's son?'"

"I'm not against Harry, ‘Diana's son.' I'm against Harry, who has come up against his brother, a member of the royal family — two different things here," Burrell added. "Of course, he is Diana's son, and I acknowledge that and I wish things were different."

The royal siblings haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' coronation.

"If Diana was here, they would be different because she wouldn't stand for this nonsense, and she would have sorted it out long before now, but unfortunately, there's nobody here that can sort it out," he added.

princess diana wouldnt stand prince harry prince william feud
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997.

Since relocating to the U.S., Harry has spent limited time with the Windsors.

"Harry has made his bed, and he's got to lie in it. Unfortunately, every now and then, there's a megaphone that shouts a noise from the other side of the Atlantic and we have to listen to something," Burrell shared. "We don't know what it is, it's just noise, it doesn't mean anything."

"It's just noise," he continued. "Just get on with your life Harry, we're happy for you, but just stop interfering in family business, because family business is controlled here in the United Kingdom, not in Montecito."

princess diana wouldnt stand prince harry prince william feud
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's death shocked the world.

OK! previously reported Burrell hinted at Harry hoping to reconnect with William once he ascends to the throne.

“I think he might be holding out hope for when William becomes King," Burrell admitted.

"Harry believes there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognizable to the public, and I’m not sure they want him back on a full-time role," he noted.

princess diana wouldnt stand prince harry prince william feud
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly didn't reunite for Princess Diana's birthday.

Burrell hinted at the Prince of Wales avoiding the Duke of Sussex in an attempt to protect The Firm and his personal life.

"He is quite destructive and to have someone like Harry would bring a fault line to the royal family because you never know what he is going to do next," Burrell explained. "Now he is a resident of America he always has that possibility of going back to the States to spill the beans and that is not what William wants: he wants privacy, and stability and he can’t have that with Harry standing beside him."

While promoting Spare, the Invictus Games founder admitted that he would like to communicate with his loved ones.

"I want a family, not an institution," Harry told ITV. “They feel as though it’s better to keep up, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

