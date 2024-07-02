'She Wouldn’t Stand for This Nonsense': Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud Would Be 'Sorted' If Princess Diana Was Alive

"There's no way back for Harry, or Meghan," Burrell said on behalf of Spin Genie. "I don't think there's any way back for them. I know that there are people out there that support Meghan and Harry and I do get nasty emails from time to time to say, ‘Why are you so against Harry when he's Diana's son?'"

"I'm not against Harry, ‘Diana's son.' I'm against Harry, who has come up against his brother, a member of the royal family — two different things here," Burrell added. "Of course, he is Diana's son, and I acknowledge that and I wish things were different."