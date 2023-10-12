Priscilla Presley Spotted Enjoying Dinner With All Granddaughters After Legal Drama With Riley Keough
On Wednesday, October 11, Priscilla Presley was spotted enjoying dinner with all three of her granddaughters: Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood.
The brood filled up on sushi at Nobu in Malibu after it was revealed they have come to a legal settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.
The former wife of Elvis Presley, 78, wore a black bomber jacket, polka dot top and black pants for the outing, while the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, stepped out in long black robe coat and open toed shoes.
The 14-year-old twins looked adorable, with Harper in a floral dress and sneakers and Finley sporting a green dress and heels.
As OK! previously reported, the clan’s outing came after Priscilla and Riley finally settled their dispute regarding the late musician’s trust.
Despite the tensions between the duo, Riley recently told Vanity Fair their relationship is now “happy,” however, she admitted her mother’s death caused a “lot of chaos” in the family.
“I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation,” she said when asked about the situation.
“There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all (Priscilla) wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy,” Lisa Marie's eldest daughter explained.
Riley added “things with Grandma will be happy” now that they pair have come to an agreement and “clarity has been had.”
The mother-of-one was completely devastated by Lisa Marie’s passing, which occurred on January 12.
“Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us,” she said of the tragic death. “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated.”
Riley added that they are not exactly a normal brood, saying, “We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family.”
When the legal battle ended, Riley gave the matriarch $1 million to become the sole trustee and covered her legal fees.
“I did feel like there was a choice in front of me to give up and let this event take me out or have the courage to work through it,” she noted. “I started trying to move through it and not let it take me out.”
