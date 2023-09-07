'Worried' Elvis Presley Asked Barbara Eden for Marriage Advice Before Tying the Knot With Priscilla
Elvis Presley was extremely cautious about marrying Priscilla.
According to his former costar Barbara Eden, the iconic rock star asked her for relationship advice while filming 1960's Flaming Star before finally deciding to tie the knot with his young bride.
"Elvis told me about this girl that he really liked a lot," Barbara recalled of Elvis telling her about Priscilla — whom he met while stationed in Germany. "He said, 'I want to know how you and your husband survive this business. I'm a little worried about bringing her to the United States.'"
"I told him, 'This is our work,'" the I Dream of Jeannie actress explained. "'He goes on location, I go on location. But we're always together. This is how we make money, but we are a team. And as long as the two of you are a team, it will work out."
"He was such a well-bred gentleman," Eden gushed over the "Burning Love" singer. "Just wonderful to work with. I'd come on the set, and he'd immediately pull up a chair for me. Actors don't do that. But he was so courteous and gracious with me. He was truly a nice guy in this business. I remember he would have his father on set and another man he called his cousin, but I later found out it wasn't a cousin. But they would all just sit together, play guitar and sing."
According to the now 92-year-old, her advice and Elvis' charm paid off. "Well, sure enough, he brought that girl over — and it was Priscilla," she said of the couple — who tied the knot in 1967 before splitting in 1973. The pair later welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
Despite being happy for her friend, Barbaara was unaware of the 10-year age difference between the two. "She was very young to me," Eden admitted of the then 14-year-old Priscilla. "I just met her recently, and I told her the story about Elvis. She is a lovely woman and I like her a lot."
Fox News conducted the interview with Barbara.