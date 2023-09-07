'Worried' Elvis Presley Asked Barbara Eden for Marriage Advice Before Tying the Knot With Priscilla

"Elvis told me about this girl that he really liked a lot," Barbara recalled of Elvis telling her about Priscilla — whom he met while stationed in Germany. "He said, 'I want to know how you and your husband survive this business. I'm a little worried about bringing her to the United States.'"

"I told him, 'This is our work,'" the I Dream of Jeannie actress explained. "'He goes on location, I go on location. But we're always together. This is how we make money, but we are a team. And as long as the two of you are a team, it will work out."