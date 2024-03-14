Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Demands Riley Keough Pay $153K in Legal Fees Related to His and Late Singer's Daughters

"Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023," a statement read.

"From the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention," the message continued. "Importantly, Michael was able to achieve his goal of ensuring the court issues were all resolved effectively and cost-efficiently so Finley and Harper would have the financial resources their mother intended."