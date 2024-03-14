Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Demands Riley Keough Pay $153K in Legal Fees Related to His and Late Singer's Daughters
The drama within the Presley family never ends.
After much back and forth, Riley Keough got her wish to be the trustee of late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate — but now, the singer's ex-husband Michael Lockwood is requesting Keough pay him $153K in legal fees related to his and Presley's twin daughters.
Lockwood was made the guardian of daughters Harper and Finely when Presley died in January 2023. According to paperwork obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood claimed he played a significant role in helping Keough become the administrator of Presley's estate, which is why he asked the court to approve his request that the Daisy Jones and the Six actress cover the costs stemming from his hiring of the law firm RMO LLP to represent him in the matter.
"Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023," a statement read.
"From the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention," the message continued. "Importantly, Michael was able to achieve his goal of ensuring the court issues were all resolved effectively and cost-efficiently so Finley and Harper would have the financial resources their mother intended."
Lockwood and Presley didn't have the best relationship prior to her sudden death, as they had been constantly battling it out over child support and custody since their 2016 split. As OK! reported, an insider claimed Keough was "furious" Lockwood was awarded custody of her little sisters when Presley passed.
Keough has been left to tie up several loose ends for her mom, including a few unpaid debts. In addition, the mother-of-one announced she'll be finishing and publishing the memoir the star was in the middle of before she died.
"She'd been working on it for, I want to say three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project," the Emmy nominee told a reporter earlier this year.
"It’s very bittersweet and I am happy to do that for her," she noted. "I feel honored to be able to help."
Keough explained that reading her late mother's drafts was "extremely emotional and also very therapeutic."
"It makes me feel very close to her," the actress shared. "So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult but also really special."