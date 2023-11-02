Priscilla Presley Confirms She Will Be Buried at Graceland After Settling Legal Dispute With Granddaughter Riley Keough
Priscilla Presley will be laid to rest near her former husband Elvis at Graceland after settling her legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough.
Despite previously being denied a burial plot directly next to the late King of Rock and Roll, part of the judge-approved settlement stated that the 78-year-old would be buried as close to Elvis as possible.
Following her daughter Lisa Marie's sudden and unexpected passing, Priscilla filed court documents questioning the authenticity of an amendment to her will that removed her as trustee and replaced her with the 54-year-old's children — Riley and late son Benjamin Keough.
"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," an insider claimed at the time. "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."
Priscilla opened up on the details of the court proceedings during a sit-down with Piers Morgan on Uncensored.
"At the center of it, it seemed quite straightforward that Lisa Marie had changed her will and hadn't told you," Morgan said in a previous clip of the interview. "In changing it she had made the trustees her children, which is perfectly understandable, you just didn't know."
"So when she suddenly dies, tragically young, and this all comes out, you were caught blindsided, or that's how it seemed to me," the political commentator added.
Priscilla confirmed that's all there was to the situation, noting that she thinks Riley will be "great" and that she's already asked her advice about "what to do with Graceland."
Piers brought up the dispute about where Priscilla would be buried, asking her what her "feelings" were about the issue now.
"My feelings are great, that's what I want and wanted," she replied.
"So you will be buried there?'" Piers pressed, to which she quickly confirmed, "Yes."
As OK! previously reported, Priscilla and Riley ended their legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate on Tuesday, May 16.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, said in a statement. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
