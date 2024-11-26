Queen Camilla Doesn't Want Kate Middleton to Take Her Role as Queen Consort Due to Their 'Tense Relationship'
Queen Camilla is adjusting to being the queen consort, but the royal isn't enthusiastic about eventually giving up her position once Prince William and Kate Middleton ascend to the throne.
According to a source, Camilla “loves her responsibilities” and “her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.”
The source later revealed Camilla and the Princess of Wales “always had a tense relationship."
Despite the royal not being William's mother, the insider claimed her “role in the monarchy may be reevaluated" if she were to become widowed.
As the royal family plans for William's inevitable rise to power, the Waleses are currently focused on Kate's transition back to work after battling cancer. OK! previously reported Kate will participate in the royal Christmas concert after announcing she is in remission.
"I'm predicting a big family turnout," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet.
"I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all," Nicholl added. "I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise never underestimates it."
Kate's first public engagement of the year was Trooping the Colour, but she continues to be selective with the amount of gatherings she attends.
"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," journalist Robert Hardman told an outlet.
"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.
Despite Kate's balcony appearance in June, the princess isn't expected to rush back to duties.
"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''
"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.
In September, Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of living under the radar.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Sources spoke to Us Weekly.