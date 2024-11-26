Queen Camilla Doesn't Want Kate Middleton to Take Her Role as Queen Consort Due to Their 'Tense Relationship'

Kate Middleton will take Queen Camilla's place as queen consort when King Charles dies.

Queen Camilla is adjusting to being the queen consort, but the royal isn't enthusiastic about eventually giving up her position once Prince William and Kate Middleton ascend to the throne.

Kate Middleton and King Charles underwent cancer treatment at the same time.

According to a source, Camilla “loves her responsibilities” and “her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.”

The source later revealed Camilla and the Princess of Wales “always had a tense relationship."

Despite the royal not being William's mother, the insider claimed her “role in the monarchy may be reevaluated" if she were to become widowed.