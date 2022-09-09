Queen Elizabeth's Death Prompts Kanye West To 'Release' Grudges Amid Kardashian Feud
Kanye West took Queen Elizabeth II's passing to heart. Following Her Majesty's death on Thursday, September 8, the "Heartless" rapper went on Instagram to express his gratitude for life while also paying tribute to the longest reigning monarch.
“Life is precious,” West wrote in the Friday, September 9, post alongside vintage pictures of the Queen. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”
A SYMBOL OF HOPE: A DOUBLE RAINBOW APPEARS OVER BUCKINGHAM PALACE HOURS PRIOR TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH
The positive update comes as the Yeezy designer continues to publicly feud with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family members.
“Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," West penned in a now deleted post alongside a photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.
“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he said of his daughters with the SKIMS founder.
KIM KARDASHIAN FUMING OVER KANYE WEST'S 'APPALLING' MEME AFTER PETE DAVIDSON BREAK UP, SOURCE
The "Gold Digger" musician also shared a message about fellow past and present Kardashian partners Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Travis Scott which read, "Tristan, Travis, Scott ... Calling my fellow c**m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic]."
West took aim at the momager extraordinaire once more, writing, "These my brothers. I'm [the] only one I ever seen stand up to Kris though. Come fight me I love pain."
"I'm the kids father. Imagine not having a say so on where your kids go to school," he wrote in yet another manic post. "I was driven crazy before. I'm not going crazy no more. It's not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I'm not the crazy one here."
"I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes," West emphasized in the social media rant, before exposing a snap of a text exchange with Kardashian in which she pleaded with him to stop airing out their family business, something he refused to do.