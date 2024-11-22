Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Melania Trump Are Working Together to Improve Donald’s Fast Food Diet
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Melania Trump have reportedly joined forces in a campaign to improve Donald Trump's dietary habits.
Both of their goals are to steer the president-elect towards a healthier way of eating, advocating for fewer fast food options and more nutritious choices such as lean protein, salads and vegetables.
The initiative aims to enhance Donald’s energy levels and overall well-being.
According to a source within Donald's circle, there seems to be a divide in opinions regarding his eating habits. While some believe in the efforts to improve his diet, others are skeptical.
One insider argued that "Trump eats whatever he wants," suggesting he’s resistance to change.
This move to address the soon-to-be president's diet follows Robert's previous criticism of the food served aboard the billionaire's plane, known as "Trump Force One," which he described as "just poison."
However, the 70-year-old health guru was later photographed on the same plane with a McDonald's Big Mac and a Coke, prompting speculation and raised eyebrows among many.
The recent episode involving Robert posing with fast food items alongside the president-elect and others on Trump Force One has sparked varied interpretations.
While some view it as a light-hearted jest, with a source remarking, "RFK Jr. is all about healthy living and no processed foods. He hates fast food. He probably didn't eat it," while others see it as a tactic to taunt RFK Jr., his former political rival.
In response to the speculation surrounding the conspiracy theorist's dietary preferences, a separate insider clarified that the intention behind the Big Mac incident was not to shame the Trump surrogate but to provoke a reaction from critics.
The source stated, "They're messing with people... Team Trump is just messing with them on everything. Trump is New York. He likes to bust b----."
Robert, who withdrew his own presidential aspirations to support Donald and potentially serve in his cabinet, has been designated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
The former independent candidate has also been vocal about his stance against processed foods, advocating for their removal from school meals and proposing a ban on numerous food additives and chemicals.
Melania, known for her focus on health and wellness, has reportedly been actively involved in encouraging better food choices for her husband.
The former first lady has even taken to cooking family meals at Trump Tower in New York and guiding her and Donald's son, Barron, in adopting healthier eating habits.