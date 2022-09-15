Man Down! Queen Elizabeth II's Guard Falls On His Face While Standing On Royal Podium
This looked like it was royally painful. At Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14, one of late Queen Elizabeth II's guards took quite the spill while standing on the royal podium near her coffin.
As crowds made their way into the building to pay their respects to the monarch, the stoic guard appeared to crumble as he toppled face first into the floor, causing mourners to gasp in shock. The man was then flanked by two police officers who got him back on his feet.
Social media went crazy over the mishap, with one Twitter user writing, "He must've been so overwhelmed with what was happening," while another penned, "Bless him — just happened to tune in; saw he was a bit wobbly and feared he'd faint. Hope he's ok."
Another worried user wrote, "Poor man, I hope he's alright. It was awful to see," with another noting, "It's such a massive responsibility during such a historical moment. I hope he's fine."
As OK! previously reported, the Queen passed away on Thursday, September 8, leaving her family heartbroken.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," her grandson Prince Harry said in a tribute shared to his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website.
"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued in the heartfelt message.
"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between," the Duke of Sussex concluded. "You are already sorely missed."