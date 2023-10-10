Meghan Markle Slammed for Being 'Egotistical' After Promoting Herself Using Duchess Title

The Suits star's use of her duchess ranking has been heavily criticized since her "Megxit" scandal. OK! previously reported professor Pauline Maclaran urged the royal to use her maiden name when speaking on American politics and issues.

"When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title, and I don't think that was an appropriate move," the educator told an outlet. "To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the U.S., using a title is really rather ridiculous."

"It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps," she added.