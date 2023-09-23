Joe Biden Mocked for Telling 'More Lies' After Bizarrely Claiming He's 'Been to Every Mass Shooting'
Joe Biden made a strange claim in his speech on Friday, September 22.
While addressing a crowd about the opening of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the 80-year-old shared another lie.
“I’m proud to announce the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” he began the speech.
“Created by executive order, I determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country. It matters, and here is why. After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country,” Biden added, before making the bizarre statement that he’s “been to every mass shooting.”
“'Do something. Please do something. Do something to prevent the tragedies that leave behind survivors who will always carry the physical and emotional scars, families that will never quite be the same, communities overwhelmed by grief and trauma. Do something. Do something.' My administration has been working relentlessly to do something,” the president continued without addressing his false remark.
While Biden was looking for the public to focus on his executive order, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, honed in on his inaccurate claim.
“Joe Biden spins more lies,” one user penned, referencing the multitude of falsehoods Biden has been caught in lately, while another person said, “There isn't a lie this man won't tell.”
“Suspicious, if true,” a third chimed in, while a fourth added, “Every mass shooting??”
“He’s been to a lot of places in his make-believe lying world,” another person joked, while a sixth quipped, “Was he at the theater the night Lincoln was shot, too?”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Biden has been called out for mistruths in his speeches.
The commander-in-chief alleged that he frequented the synagogues of Delaware ahead of the recent Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.
"I, you might say, was raised in the synagogues of my state. You think I’m kidding, I’m not," the devout Catholic told the group of rabbis.
"I probably went to shul more than many of you did," he noted. "You all think I’m kidding … I’m not. I’m not."
In the same speech, the father-of-four also said he "got involved with the civil rights movement," to which he has previously contradicted, saying, "During the '60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement. I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, in what they were feeling."
"But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma," he said. "I was not anywhere else."