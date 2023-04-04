Hollywood Star Raquel Welch Secretly Battled Alzheimer's At Time Of Death
Raquel Welch suffered cardiac arrest before taking her last breathe at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, the sex symbol's death certificate revealed.
The One Million Years B.C. star was also battling Alzheimer's at the time of her passing at the age of 82, however, Welch never revealed her diagnosis with the public.
Following her death, Welch was cremated, the death certificate obtained by a news publication stated.
News broke on the afternoon of her death that the Fantastic Voyage actress had "passed away peacefully" after suffering a "brief illness," as OK! previously reported.
"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs," the statement from Welch's manager, Steve Sauer, revealed at the time.
"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch, [63], and her daughter Tahnee Welch, [61]," the message concluded of the Hollywood star's only kids — who she shares with ex-husband James "Jim" Welch.
In her memoir, Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage, Welch opened up about her ex — who she was married to from 1959-1964 — calling him her "first true love" and admitting it seemed to be love at first sight.
"From the first minute I saw him, I secretly knew that I was destined to have his babies. In my emotionally charged, romantic young mind, I fixated on Jim as 'my one and only,'" she wrote.
"My schoolgirl crush on Jim lulled me into believing that he was the man of my dreams," Welch admitted, as she met him at the young age of 15.
After her first divorce, Welch went on to marry Patrick Curtis from 1967-1972, Andre Weinfeld from 1980-1990 and Richie Palmer from 1999-2008.
"I never did get it right. And a lot of men don't like the fact that when we go somewhere I am the one who gets focused on," Welch confessed of her multiple failed marriages during an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories in November 2015.
TMZ obtained Welch's death certificate.