Hollywood Star Raquel Welch Secretly Battled Alzheimer's At Time Of Death

"My schoolgirl crush on Jim lulled me into believing that he was the man of my dreams," Welch admitted, as she met him at the young age of 15.

After her first divorce, Welch went on to marry Patrick Curtis from 1967-1972, Andre Weinfeld from 1980-1990 and Richie Palmer from 1999-2008.

"I never did get it right. And a lot of men don't like the fact that when we go somewhere I am the one who gets focused on," Welch confessed of her multiple failed marriages during an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories in November 2015.