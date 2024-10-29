Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Party Planner Says Female Guests Couldn't Weigh More Than '140 Pounds' at 'Freak Offs': 'No Flab, No Cellulite'
Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly had a weight criteria for female guests at his infamous parties.
The disgraced rapper's former party planner spilled to a news publication on Tuesday, October 29, that she used to have to keep a scale in her car to ensure none of the women in attendance at his alleged "freak off" gatherings weighed more than 140 pounds.
"We would do a weigh-in, if necessary," the anonymous event organizer confessed. "The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved."
"No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot," the party planner — who worked for Combs in 2004 and 2005 — explained.
Combs also enforced a strict dress-code policy at his star-studded bashes.
"No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing," the unnamed party planner continued. "And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: High stilettos."
One thing Combs and his potential accomplices never cared to enforce or ask about, however, was the girls' ages.
"It was don’t ask, don’t tell," the person admitted. "At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws. I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have s-- with people."
A second party insider — a petite dancer who performed at Combs' 2005 VMA after-party — revealed to the news outlet that she was paid $250 for her work at the actual post-awards show soiree, but was offered an additional $1,000 if she agreed to go to Combs' house later on for more dancing.
"It felt shady," the dancer, who was only 20 years old at the time, recalled. "So I didn’t go. But other girls did, and then really wouldn’t talk about what happened there."
More than a dozen alleged victims — many of who claimed their allegations occurred at Combs' parties — have filed lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder within the past year.
A Houston-based attorney named Tony Buzbee said he is representing at least 120 victims alleging they were sexually assaulted by Combs, who was arrested in September on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
The Post spoke to Combs' former party planner about the rapper's alleged weight requirements for female guests at his parties.