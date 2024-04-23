Rebel Wilson Claims British Royal Family Member Invited Her to an Orgy in 2014
Rebel Wilson has lived quite a life!
In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the actress revealed a member of the royal family invited her to an orgy in 2014 — though she had no clue what she was getting herself into when she agreed to attend.
"I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party — the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls,'" she recalled.
The Aussie, 44, detailed the "insane" bash, noting there were men "jousting on horses in a field" and "girls dressed as mermaids" in the pool.
"There's a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden, it's 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy," the Pitch Perfect star shared. "I'm like, 'Oooh, is that candy?' And the guy holding the tray says, 'No, this is the molly.' And I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with, confused. He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy.the orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"
- Rebel Wilson Declares She'll Never Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Again After Claiming Actor Assaulted Her on Set
- Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Shocking Divorce 'Had Nothing' to Do With Rebel Wilson's Recent Allegations Against Actor
- Rebel Wilson Reveals She Briefly Tried Ozempic During Weight-Loss Journey: 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'
"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," the star said she thought to herself. "They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!"
At the time, Wilson was a virgin, so she decided to "run out of there as fast as I can."
The mom-of-one didn't give any other clues as to who the royal in question was, though both Prince William and Prince Harry are much higher up in the line of succession than the spot she mentioned.
As social media users discussed her confession, some people accused the star of lying just to bring attention to her book.
The Daily Beast talked to an anonymous "British heir to a baronetcy," who spilled of the situation, "The genius of it is that by saying they were fifteenth or twentieth in line to the throne ten years ago, I mean, that’s a huge pool of people. There are vast numbers of Windsor cousins, and some of them have spent and do spend quite a lot of time out in the U.S."
Wilson's tome had stirred up trouble before its release due to her claims against her The Brothers Grimsby costar Sacha Baron Cohen, who she called a "massive a------." She also alleged that he tried to get her to participate in more than one awkward scene that included nudity.
The comedian tried to prevent her from publishing the book, and though her words were printed as she wanted in the U.S. version, the U.K. edition had a chapter about Cohen redacted.