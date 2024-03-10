Reese Witherspoon Isn't 'Ready to Jump Into a Relationship' After Jim Toth Split, But 'Agreed to Let Friends Fix Her Up'
Reese Witherspoon is dipping her toes into the dating pool one year after her split from Jim Toth.
"She’s not ready to jump into a relationship with both feet, but she’s agreed to let friends fix her up, and they usually meet at the friend’s place," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "You won’t be seeing her out and about with a guy, unless she feels he’s a keeper."
As OK! previously reported, the Legally Blonde actress and the producer called it quits in March 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage.
"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the joint statement read. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."
Toth and Witherspoon share son Tennessee James, 11. The 47-year-old actress also welcomed adult kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
"It’s been a difficult year for her. But leaning on her kids is helping," an insider spilled last year. "She had them young and is enjoying this phase. She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners."
Another source shared that Witherspoon is "embracing this new chapter of her life" and "looking forward to the future" after her breakup from Toth.
"[She's] reflecting on everything she’s been through and trying not to judge herself for taking a break when she needs it," the source added.
The Big Little Lies star herself admitted in an interview that she's "learned a lot" about her mental and emotional health over the years.
"I’ve definitely had a lot of not sane moments in my life, crying on the kitchen floor and my kids putting their stuffed animals on me going, ‘It’s going to be OK mom,’" she confessed. "I feel really fortunate that I am able to get help, that at times that I’ve needed it, I’ve been able to take medicine. I’ve learned coping mechanisms my entire life. Depression is real. There’s nothing embarrassing or shameful about any of this."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Witherspoon's agreement with friends.