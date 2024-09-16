or
Reese Witherspoon Teases Upcoming Collaboration With a Real Housewife After Being Seated Together on a Flight

Composite photo of Reese Witherspoon and 'The Real Housewives'
Source: MEGA/BRAVO

Reese Witherspoon may be working with a Bravo star soon.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 9:16 p.m. ET

Is Reese Witherspoon a Bravo fan? Not exactly — but she may be working with someone from The Real Housewives!

While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys with Laura Dern on Sunday, September 15, the Legally Blonde star, 48, was asked if she was a fan of the reality television franchise or had any other guilty pleasures.

reese wtherspoon emmys x
Source: X

Reese Witherspoon said she may have a collaboration with a Real Housewife.

"I have never watched it. I feel like it's like, I can’t catch up," Witherspoon admitted. However, the blonde beauty did offer up an even juicer piece of information by revealing she sat next to one of the cast members on a recent flight — and it seemed to have gone quite well.

"We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can’t say anything," she said of her media company. "But it was cool. It was really cool."

reese witherspoon teases upcoming collaboration with real housewife
Source: BRAVO

Reese Witherspoon admitted she doesn't watch the franchise.

While Witherspoon didn't specify which of the ladies she was referring to, social media went wild with theories. "I’d put good money on it being Kyle Richards," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user guessed.

"I bet she is working with Garcelle [Beauvais]," a second person added.

"I feel like it could be Bethenny Frankel," a third noted.

reese witherspoon teases upcoming collaboration with real housewife
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon's media company is called Hello Sunshine.

MORE ON:
Reese Witherspoon
The Election alum may not have time to catch up on all things Bravo as she's seemingly found love again with financier Oliver Haarmann after her divorce from Jim Toth in 2023.

“Reese is playing down this new romance, but it’s obvious she’s very all over him,” an insider claimed. “She totally lights up when she talks about him, and she’s now started saying that Jen needs to find a guy like him.”

Now, she wants to set up her pal Jennifer Aniston to find the next love of her life. “Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not,” the source added. “A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky. She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”

reese witherspoon teases upcoming collaboration with real housewife
Source: BRAVO

Reese Witherspoon was seated on a plane with a member from Real Housewives.

Source: OK!
“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” the insider noted. “Now, Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance.”

E! News conducted the interview with Witherspoon and Dern.

