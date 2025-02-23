Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Treat Their Workouts Like Dates': 'One of Their Favorite Ways to Connect'
Those who work out together — stay together!
According to a source, Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead — who were first romantically linked in 2021 — bond over fitness and healthy living.
“They’re both hugely devoted to their workout routines,” the insider spilled. “Renée has to exercise at least three times a week just for her own health and Ant is the same way.”
While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the two celebs love working out side by side.
“It sounds very California, but they do treat their workouts like dates,” the source revealed.
“Truth be told, they usually do some sort of exercise every day, even if it’s just a nice long walk together," they continued. "They have a home gym, so when they don’t want to get outside, they lift weights or go on the treadmill and a lot of the time, they do it together.”
The confidante noted that for the Oscar-winning actress, 55, and the HGTV star, 45, exercise is “one of their favorite ways to connect and spend quality time together, because it gives them both such a boost.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair met when Zellweger was on Anstead’s Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
Though the pair keep their romance largely private, just months after becoming an item, the motor specialist gushed over their meet-cute.
“I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them,” he said. “And that’s what happened in this case.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite staying out of the spotlight, the pair have become serious, as Zellweger recently admitting she moved to California to be with her man.
In a January interview, the Judy actress revealed she now lives “in Southern California, near San Diego, because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy.”
Most recently, the duo was spotted leaving London’s Brasserie Zedel after enjoying the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere after-party on January 29.
The lovers looked happy as they exited the establishment holding hands. For the big night, Zellweger stunned in a strapless fuchsia gown, while Anstead donned a three-piece gray suit.
Other stars attending the event included Zellweger’s costar Hugh Grant, who was present at the bash alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and One Day star Leo Woodall, 28, who joined in on the fun with girlfriend Meghann Fahy.
The shindig came after the cast walked the red carpet for the rom-com’s premiere at the Odeon Luxe theater in the English city.
Life & Style reported on the couple's workout routines.