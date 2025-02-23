Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Treat Their Workouts Like Dates': 'One of Their Favorite Ways to Connect'

According to a source, Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead — who were first romantically linked in 2021 — bond over fitness and healthy living.

Those who work out together — stay together!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'usually do some sort of exercise every day,' the source shared.

“They’re both hugely devoted to their workout routines,” the insider spilled. “Renée has to exercise at least three times a week just for her own health and Ant is the same way.”

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the two celebs love working out side by side.