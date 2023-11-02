OK Magazine
Revealed: Why Joy Behar Was Fired From 'The View' in 2013

Source: ABC/Jeff Lipsky
Nov. 2 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Joy Behar is spilling the tea!

On the Wednesday, November 1, episode of The View, the co-hosts were chatting about Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News this past April — a dramatic situation the comedian could relate to all too well.

revealed why joy behar s fired the view
Source: mega

Joy Behar was an original co-host of 'The View' when it premiered in 1997.

"It just shows you no matter how high your ratings are, if you tick off somebody at the top, they will get rid of you," the 81-year-old stated, then confessing, "That has happened to me."

Behar made an expressive face as her costars began to chuckle, with Whoopi Goldberg addressing producer Brian Teta and asking, "Should I just let that go and move on?"

revealed why joy behar s fired the view
Source: abc/lou rocco

In 2013, ABC announced Behar wouldn't be returning to the show.

A visibly uncomfortable Teta flashed an awkward smile and nodded his head so the women would drop the subject.

Behar was referring to when she got the boot from the series in 2013 — even though she was one of the original stars when the show first launched in 1997. However, she returned to the table in 2015 and has been there ever since.

revealed why joy behar s fired the view
Source: mega

The comedian has had countless co-hosts over the years.

In the past, the mom-of-two made it seem like her temporary departure from the hit talk show was her decision.

“It seemed like the right time,” she explained in an interview years ago. “You reach a point when you say to yourself, ‘Do I want to keep doing this?’ There are other things on my plate I want to do — I’ve been writing a play, I’ve been neglecting my standup."

revealed why joy behar s fired the view
Source: abc/lou rocco

The star hasn't said when she wants to retire from the long-running series.

At the same time, a representative for the show stated, "Joy Behar has been instrumental in the success of The View from the very beginning. We wish her all the best in this next chapter, and are thrilled that we have her for the remainder of the season."

Behar's own rep also shared a message, explaining, "Joy felt that 17 years on one show was enough. She loved The View but felt that finding a home that would allow her to engage in more meaningful conversations was a direction she wanted to pursue. She should be announcing a new venture in the coming months."

Upon her eventual return two years later, she hinted it was ABC network execs who asked her to reprise her role.

"Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in. But I’m happy to be back home," she said at the time. "And I’m looking forward to sticking my two cents into the hot topics."

The co-hosts of the show are constantly changing, with the newest cast member being Alyssa Farah Griffin. She and Behar join Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.

