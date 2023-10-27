'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Admits to Thinking About 'Past Lovers' in the Bedroom to Get in the Mood
Joy Behar is back with another shocking NSFW confession.
On a recent installment of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, the co-host admitted she sometimes lets her mind wander to former partners when she's trying to get into the mood in the bedroom.
"A martini on an empty stomach in the middle of the afternoon is key," she responded after a fan asked how to keep the "energy up" in the bedroom. "And think of somebody that you really wanna sleep with!"
"People say you should think about an actor, like George Clooney or something," she added. "That's not what I do."
Alyssa Farah Griffin asked whether that meant she thought of "past lovers," and Behar confessed that she thinks of somebody she knows already or knew in the past — but "not George Clooney."
Guest host Deborah Roberts teased her about if she was concerned she'd say the other person's name by mistake, but Behar quipped back, "I'm perfectly alone when I'm doing that!"
Behar also claimed she was "so glad" for her age, because dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and other popular relationship-finding platforms were "the worst idea I've ever heard of."
"Online dating is the worst. Meet them at a bar, get drunk and go home with them, that's the way to do it," she continued. "I would just write, "If you wanna know more about me, take me out for a drink..." I'm not telling them all my assets! No!"
The 81-year-old television personality has garnered a recent reputation for her hilarious and surprising remarks about her love life. As OK! previously reported, Behar made a raunchy comment about not caring if a partner had only been with four people prior to her.
"If one out of the four can locate my G-spot, I'm all in! I don't need thousands, get me one good one!" she remarked at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this month, Behar also set the record straight on her past comments about being intimate with ghosts.
"Those are jokes! People don't seem to remember that I'm actually a comedian, I did it for more than 35 years, onstage, making people laugh!" she teased on a recent episode of The View's podcast.
"OK, let's clear the air right now," executive producer Brian Teta said. "Joy Behar, have you ever had s-- with a ghost?"
"No, but some of them acted like ghosts!" she replied. "And there weren't that many by the way, I was pretty virginal!"