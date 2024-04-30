Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia's Company Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Judgment After Failing to Respond to Private Jet Lawsuit
Porsha Williams' estranged husband may have to pay up.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon Guobadia's company, Simcol, was ordered to pay a six-figure judgment after they did not respond to a lawsuit over an unpaid private jet bill.
Per legal documents, an Ohio judge stated Simcol Petroleum Limited Company must fork over $887K after NetJets Aviation, Inc. sued them in January over breach of contract.
The August 2020 deal between the two parties stated that Simcol agreed to lease a 12.5 percent interest in a Cessna Citation aircraft, which later increased to 15.62 percent.
"Defendants breached the terms of the Program Agreement by failing to timely pay to Plaintiffs all amounts due under the Program Agreement, and Plaintiffs terminated the Program Agreement under its terms on or about February 28, 2023," the legal papers claimed.
"At the time of the termination of the Program Agreement, Defendant owed to Plaintiffs the amount of $974,213.11 under the terms of the Program Agreement," the documents read.
NetJets alleged they struck a deal with Simcol in August 2023 where Guobadia's company was to pay $839K in monthly installments. Although the first $25K installment payment was made successfully, after October 2023, no other installations were received. Now, NetJets has asked for the remaining $814K owed plus interest.
"Net Jet sued for unused 'Managements & Monthly Fee' for the remaining years of a five-year contract. These Fees are NOT related to ACTUAL travel, but rather what they deem they were entitled to under the terms of the five-year contract," Guobadia, 59, who split from the reality star, 42, in February, told the outlet.
"I initially requested that the contract be amended to reflect what my ACTUAL needs were. My travel needs had changed significantly from domestically to mostly international. They were amenable to changes or terminate, and then sued. I’m confident we will ultimately settle in the cause of doing business," the entrepreneur continued. "It is not uncommon to have business disputes and I’m very comfortable in having them resolved in due time."
Guobadia's legal bills may be racking up recently amid his impending divorce from Williams. According to legal documents, the Bravo star claimed she decided to file for divorce after hearing rumors about her spouse's immigration status.
"Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce," Williams' attorney claimed in court documents.