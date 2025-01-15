'RHOBH' Cast Frustrated With 'Producer' Kyle Richards Always Getting Her Way, Source Claims: 'Some of Them Are Attempting to Take Her Down'

With rumors swirling for years about Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky being unfaithful and fodder about her having more than a friendship with female country singer Morgan Wade, the insider’s aforementioned examples are things that they feel some of the women may not have said in the past.

“The women are truly sick of her always acting like the queen bee and not being completely transparent,” they claimed. “Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season, however, she’s a producer on the show. Due to her role as a producer, the story always tends to go her way and she tends to typically get what she wants, regardless of that being unfair to any other cast members on the show.”

The source went on to share some of her castmates have gone as far as to call RHOBH “Kyle’s show” due to “things being swayed her way.”