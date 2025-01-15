'RHOBH' Cast Frustrated With 'Producer' Kyle Richards Always Getting Her Way, Source Claims: 'Some of Them Are Attempting to Take Her Down'
The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is growing frustrated with Kyle Richards, a source exclusively dished to OK!.
Pointing out the “personal life” issues Richards is going through in this season and the last, the source explained how some of the women are not holding back with what they say to her at this point.
“Her and Dorit Kemsley are going at it, and the other women are not holding back — à la Sutton Stracke discussing infidelity and Garcelle Beauvais’ tongue-in-cheek [remark] telling Richards to be a lesbian if it makes her happy," the source dished.
With rumors swirling for years about Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky being unfaithful and fodder about her having more than a friendship with female country singer Morgan Wade, the insider’s aforementioned examples are things that they feel some of the women may not have said in the past.
“The women are truly sick of her always acting like the queen bee and not being completely transparent,” they claimed. “Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season, however, she’s a producer on the show. Due to her role as a producer, the story always tends to go her way and she tends to typically get what she wants, regardless of that being unfair to any other cast members on the show.”
The source went on to share some of her castmates have gone as far as to call RHOBH “Kyle’s show” due to “things being swayed her way.”
“Even her sister, Kim, felt like it when she was on the show — and why wouldn’t she?” the insider questioned. “Kyle outed her for being an alcoholic on TV in a moment where Kyle was able to make herself look better/the victim. Who does that to a sister? Kyle does.”
The source pointed to another concrete example of Kyle's status in the Housewives world, noting when the production company gave the women speakers as a holiday gift, the actress was given a more premium present — a diamond necklace. “She was bragging about it at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower,” the source alleged.
“Kyle definitely has had her share of stuff in her closet for years, but again, with her being the producer, a lot tends to get buried or swayed," the insider concluded.
As OK! reported, on the January 14 episode of RHOBH, Kyle got into a heated conversation when Sutton claimed infidelity played a part in her marriage with Mauricio. Garcelle, who was also present at the meal, called this the “unspoken thing” in a confessional. Kyle, for her part, has yet to confess to this during her marriage to the real estate broker. The pair have been separated since July 2023 and have yet to move forward with a divorce.