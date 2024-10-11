or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

'We Stick Together': Kyle Richards Reveals How She Is Supporting Sister Kim After Her Shocking Relapse

Composite photo of Kyle and Kim Richards.
Source: MEGA

Kim Richards was recently put on a 5150 psychiatric hold after getting into an argument with Kyle Richards.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kyle Richards has her sister Kim’s back no matter what!

On Thursday, October 10, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, spoke about how she is supporting her sibling amid the reality TV alum’s alleged substance abuse relapse.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards reveals supporting sister kim shocking relapse
Source: MEGA

Kim Richards was sober for many years before she recently had a substance abuse relapse.

“You know, we are a family, [so] when something’s going on with one of us, we all sort of stick together and circle around each other and try to be there and lift each other up,” she said at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles.

“So that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” she shared, noting how sister Kathy Hilton has been a huge help.

Article continues below advertisement

Though many average families are able to go through these struggles behind closed doors, Kyle explained that is not the case for her brood.

“Of course, you never want to show the most difficult parts of your life, but I don’t have that luxury,” she stated, adding that “cameras have been rolling” throughout the hard experience.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards reveals supporting sister kim shocking relapse
Source: MEGA

Kim Richards reportedly acting 'incoherent' at a Hilton hotel in September.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, it was revealed Kim had relapsed, leading to an incident at Kyle's home on Wednesday, September 25. After authorities were called, Kim was put on a psychiatric hold and removed from the premises.

A few weeks earlier, Kim was put on another psychiatric hold while staying at a Hilton hotel. The celeb was reportedly acting “incoherent” and was taken away via an ambulance.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards reveals supporting sister kim shocking relapse
Source: MEGA

Sister Kathy Hilton said 'We love her and we support her,' when asked about Kim Richards' relapse.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with People, Kathy discussed how she plans to stand by her sister during this difficult time.

"Yes, I think in the world there’s always hope," Kathy said of Kim. “We love her, and we support her, and that’s all I can say.”

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the family spilled further details regarding Kim’s well-being.

The insider told People the 60-year-old is in "a really bad place," and the brood is struggling to handle her.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards reveals supporting sister kim shocking relapse
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Kim Richards is in 'a really bad place.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The family is very private about details, but from the little they’ve shared, it’s clear they’ve reached another breaking point with her," they added. “This has happened before.”

Kim, who had been sober for years before her relapse, has battled with alcohol addiction for a long time.

“It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family,” the source said. “She doesn’t know whether she’s helping or enabling Kim.”

Page Six spoke to Kyle.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.