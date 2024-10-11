'We Stick Together': Kyle Richards Reveals How She Is Supporting Sister Kim After Her Shocking Relapse
Kyle Richards has her sister Kim’s back no matter what!
On Thursday, October 10, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, spoke about how she is supporting her sibling amid the reality TV alum’s alleged substance abuse relapse.
“You know, we are a family, [so] when something’s going on with one of us, we all sort of stick together and circle around each other and try to be there and lift each other up,” she said at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles.
“So that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” she shared, noting how sister Kathy Hilton has been a huge help.
Though many average families are able to go through these struggles behind closed doors, Kyle explained that is not the case for her brood.
“Of course, you never want to show the most difficult parts of your life, but I don’t have that luxury,” she stated, adding that “cameras have been rolling” throughout the hard experience.
As OK! previously reported, it was revealed Kim had relapsed, leading to an incident at Kyle's home on Wednesday, September 25. After authorities were called, Kim was put on a psychiatric hold and removed from the premises.
A few weeks earlier, Kim was put on another psychiatric hold while staying at a Hilton hotel. The celeb was reportedly acting “incoherent” and was taken away via an ambulance.
In a recent interview with People, Kathy discussed how she plans to stand by her sister during this difficult time.
"Yes, I think in the world there’s always hope," Kathy said of Kim. “We love her, and we support her, and that’s all I can say.”
A source close to the family spilled further details regarding Kim’s well-being.
The insider told People the 60-year-old is in "a really bad place," and the brood is struggling to handle her.
"The family is very private about details, but from the little they’ve shared, it’s clear they’ve reached another breaking point with her," they added. “This has happened before.”
Kim, who had been sober for years before her relapse, has battled with alcohol addiction for a long time.
“It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family,” the source said. “She doesn’t know whether she’s helping or enabling Kim.”
Page Six spoke to Kyle.