'RHOP' Drama: Keiarna Stewart Sues Deborah Williams for Assault and Battery Over Season 8 Altercation
Despite the season being over, there's still drama brewing over on The Real Housewives of Potomac.
According to court documents filed in a Washinton D.C., Superior Court in February 2024, Keiarna Stewart has sued fellow pal to the Housewives Deborah Williams for assault and battery after their altercation documented during the eighth installment of the hit Bravo series.
Per legal papers, the KSBW MedSpa owner claimed Ashley Darby's friend had been making "inflammatory comments” about Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband, Chris Bassett, leading up to the fight.
Stewart alleged the "ill-will" between the "Drive Back" singer and Williams continued the entire night and culminated in Williams allegedly picking up a "heavy glass filled with a beverage" and trying to dump it on Dillard Bassett's head. However, instead of hitting the singer, the content landed on Stewart.
In her account, the Bali Weave Express founder, who will be back for Season 9, claimed the glass hit her in the forehead, causing a "serious laceration." Stewart said she obtained a "permanent scar" from the incident and has requested $10,000,000 in damages for the “mental and physical anguish associated” with the situation.
Williams, who will not be returning for the show's upcoming season, has pleaded not guilty and is denying all of the allegations made in the complaint.
As OK! previously reported, the Maryland franchise is currently undergoing changes after the departures of both Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon. "As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the mother-to-be explained in her exit statement.
"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," Dillard Bassett continued. "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"
As for the original cast member of the series, she claimed she was let go by Bravo.
"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon confirmed during an episode of her podcast. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."
