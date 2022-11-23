'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Sentencing Date In Fraud Case Pushed To January

Jen Shah will be able to spend the holidays at home with her family.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's looming sentencing in her federal fraud case has been pushed from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

According to documents, Shah's legal team filed a motion requesting the specific post-holiday sentencing date which was then approved by Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the case.

