'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Sentencing Date In Fraud Case Pushed To January
Jen Shah will be able to spend the holidays at home with her family.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's looming sentencing in her federal fraud case has been pushed from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST.
According to documents, Shah's legal team filed a motion requesting the specific post-holiday sentencing date which was then approved by Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the case.
The update is a huge win for the reality star, who shocked the world by changing her plea to guilty over the summer, right before she was set to stand trial for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme which targeted the elderly.
Shah was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after being arrested in March 2021.
After reentering her plea, Shah confessed to the judge in a New York City courtroom, "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
Due to Shah having entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York, the former direct response marketing agent now faces up to 14 years in behind bars. Shah will also be responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million.
As her length of freedom hangs in the balance, as does her fate on the hit Bravo series. As OK! previously reported, Andy Cohen recently spoke out about Shah's future at the network.
"Once we wrapped [season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," the executive producer explained during a panel at BravoCon 2022. "But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her."
