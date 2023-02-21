'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Slips & Falls While Tearing Up The Dance Floor During Wild Night In The Big Apple
A slippery slope! It sounds like Meredith Marks had a little too much fun over the weekend while celebrating New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 18.
According to a repot, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her son Brooks Marks tore up the dance floor at Henrietta Hudson, a lesbian bar in Greenwich Village, where celebs like Sam Smith were also present. And when ABBA's "Dancing Queen" came on, she took a tumble while grooving.
"Meredith got into the music too much, took a tumble and fell into a table full of drinks, [then] face planted on the ground," one source spilled to a news outlet, though a second insider claimed that story was a little overdramatic, sharing Markle simply slipped on the wet floor, landed on her butt and bounced right back up
Either way, "All us lesbians loved it," the insider quipped, noting the RHOSLC stars "talked to everyone and bought people shots. They were all super nice."
It's no surprise the brunette beauty, 51, brushed off the incident, as she's used to ignoring the naysayers.
"First of all, we all know that people love to criticize. That's just the nature of the beast. You can't take any of it too seriously," she exclusively told OK! last year of receiving hate for her fashion choices.
"I'm not that concerned. I'm not dressing for you. I'm not dressing for my husband. I'm not dressing for anybody but myself," explained the Bravo star. "I don't worry about it that much. Of course no one wants to hear negative things, none of us do, but also that's part of it."
Nonetheless, when it comes to issues within the friend group, the mom-of-three admitted she's sick and tired of it.
"I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap. Obviously, we’re very divided right now. That’s a problem," she told an outlet of adding new women to the cast. "It’s obviously really hard to have events and do things when we’re not getting along."
