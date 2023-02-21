'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Slips & Falls While Tearing Up The Dance Floor During Wild Night In The Big Apple

"I'm not that concerned. I'm not dressing for you. I'm not dressing for my husband. I'm not dressing for anybody but myself," explained the Bravo star. "I don't worry about it that much. Of course no one wants to hear negative things, none of us do, but also that's part of it."

Nonetheless, when it comes to issues within the friend group, the mom-of-three admitted she's sick and tired of it.

"I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap. Obviously, we’re very divided right now. That’s a problem," she told an outlet of adding new women to the cast. "It’s obviously really hard to have events and do things when we’re not getting along."