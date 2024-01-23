'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose and Husband Justin List Lavish Utah Estate for $2.1 Million: Photos
Whitney Rose isn't only saying goodbye to one of the most iconic Housewives seasons in history, but her home too!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her husband, Justin Rose, have reportedly listed their lavish Utah estate for a whopping $2.1 million only four years after first moving in.
According to the real estate listing, the family home shown on the hit Bravo series went on the market on January 19, 2024.
Per the records, Whitney and her spouse designed the house themselves, as the property comes equipped with .26 acres of land and has over 6K square feet of space.
The estate also boasts seven bedrooms with walk-in closets, en suites, and "luxurious spa-like" bathrooms with farmhouse tubs and walk-in showers. Other features include a spacious living room with a custom cement fireplace, a kitchen with modern appliances and an expansive pantry, and a private office.
Perfect for hosting guests, the home has a "hidden Speakeasy bar," as well as a movie theatre. Added features include an exercise room with a private sauna and a heavy punching bag.
The Roses revealed during Season 3 of RHOSLC, Justin was let go from his job after filming quite a risqué scene with his wife. "It is normal to want to be intimate with your husband,” Whitney explained. “It feels like that final straw is when we did the ‘Love is art’ [scene].”
"Yeah, that could be cringey but I’m freakin’ proud of that. I feel like this is taking me back to when I was 18, like, 'If you’re not a man, you can’t have it,'" the beauty entrepreneur confessed to Justin during an episode. "I feel like you were literally asked to suppress your wife or leave [your job]."
According to Whitney's partner, his boss was not thrilled with him being on a reality series. "He said how much he appreciated the work I had done but, 'With Whitney being a public figure, I just didn’t see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work,'" Justin told Whitney. "That was how the conversation started."
"So, the fact that your wife has a career and is successful, you can no longer work here?" Whitney said to him. "This has everything to do with them shaming me for what kind of 'woman' I am."
"All I can think about is, 'What does this mean? What’s going to happen?' I don’t make as much as Justin does," the mom-of-two explained in a confessional. "We’re just barely catching our breath from taking a risk last year with Wild Rose Beauty. What about our house, our lifestyle, kids’ soccer, food, cars? Like, do I need to sell all my purses? What does this mean."
The Sun first reported the listing.