Denzel Washington Has Awkward Encounter With King Charles at 'Gladiator II' Premiere in London: 'I Didn't Know If I Was Supposed to Grab Your Hand'
Awkward!
On Wednesday, November 14, Denzel Washington, 69, fumbled his introduction with King Charles, 76, at the Gladiator II premiere in London.
The Malcolm X star and the monarch met at the movie showing alongside Washington’s co-stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Gladiator II director Sir Ridley Scott.
The group lined up on the red carpet to welcome the King when Denzel admitted he wasn’t sure how to greet the father-of-two.
The Oscar winner looked relieved as the King initiated a handshake with him.
“I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not,” Denzel told Charles with a smile.
Charles then queried the actor about his character in the film, the villainous Macrinus.
Denzel sarcastically replied, “I’m just an awful … I’m a lovely man, you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap.”
Charles then offered him a compliment, saying, “You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic.”
Washington showed his gratitude, responding with, “Thank you, thank you.”
The Equalizer 3 lead and the King’s clumsy interaction could be surprising for some, as Billy Eichner revealed the royal family provides detailed guidance when meeting the public figures.
“In the days leading up to [the premiere], they email you a protocol,” Eichner told Jimmy Kimmel during his 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “And [the royal family] are very intense about it! I’m not kidding!”
“You’re supposed to say, ‘Your Royal Highness,’ you can’t speak until your hands are in like a handshake,” he added, noting how he was “very nervous” about coming into contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were still performing their royal duties at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Charles’ presence at the Gladiator II premiere came a day before his 76th birthday, which the King hopes to celebrate in style despite his feud with brother Prince Andrew.
"For his birthday, the king … will celebrate with family and no doubt give thanks and cheers for being alive," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said of the patriarch’s plans. "Despite his cancer treatment, he is coping with a rigorous work schedule."
Chard continued: "The Royal Lodge problem still rumbles on, although King Charles has made a decisive move and has financially cut him off. … Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and is viewed as the idle, entitled, privileged duke in the court of public opinion.”
Charles recently gave up his attempt to kick Andrew out of the property despite the Prince being stripped of his HRH status in 2022.
"King Charles recognizes that Andrew is fragile but also acknowledges that he has inflicted a lot of upset on himself by making appalling judgments, tragic interviews and more," Chard pointed out. "Prince Andrew can now maintain his lease and pay for his Windsor home as he has friends in high places who will stump up the cash needed."
