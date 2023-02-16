Pregnant Rihanna Confesses Early Days Of Motherhood Are A 'Headf**k': 'You Don't Sleep At All'

In a candid British Vogue interview published Wednesday, February 15, the "Work" performer called life with her son a "headf**k" after she gave birth to her first child in May 2022.

"You don’t sleep. At all," the pregnant singer recalled. "Not even if you wanted to."

The songwriter added: "Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid."