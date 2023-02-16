Pregnant Rihanna Confesses Early Days Of Motherhood Are A 'Headf**k': 'You Don't Sleep At All'
Motherhood is certainly hard Work, and Rihanna has proven to be up for the challenge.
Dubbing the first few days of motherhood "insane," the Grammy winner, 34, detailed how her life has changed since welcoming her little boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
In a candid British Vogue interview published Wednesday, February 15, the "Work" performer called life with her son a "headf**k" after she gave birth to her first child in May 2022.
"You don’t sleep. At all," the pregnant singer recalled. "Not even if you wanted to."
The songwriter added: "Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid."
Rihanna and Rocky have yet to reveal the name of their 9-month-old son and announced they had another on the way during the "We Found Love" singer's Super Bowl half time performance on Sunday, February 12.
Looking back on when the couple first took their child home from the hospital, Rihanna told the British outlet that they had "no one" to help them. "It was just us as parents and our baby."
"You’re like, ‘They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just … going home?'” Rihanna remembered of their "cold turkey" experience.
Despite the lack of sleep, Rihanna gushed that she considers parenting to be a "legendary" role. "It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever."
Rihanna did not know she was pregnant when the interview was conducted, but she did spill at the time that she was “open” to expanding the couple's brood. Making fun of herself for previous remarks she made about possibly having three or four kids down the road, she quipped: "Oh, s**t. You really gotta be careful with your mouth."
"Listen, I’m down for whatever," the Fenty Beauty founder clarified. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. Girl, boy, whatever."
Rihanna showed off her bun in the oven during her Sunday performance, rubbing her growing belly multiple times throughout the number.
Though she admitted ahead of the performance that she thought twice about taking the stage now knowing she was pregnant, Rihanna said motherhood ultimately inspired her to perform at the big game.
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the soon-to-be mother-of-two told a news outlet. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."
“It’s important for my son to see that,” Rihanna concluded.