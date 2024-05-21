Riley Keough Fights Back 'Fraudulent' Sale of Graceland as Lisa Marie's Daughter Remains in Danger of Losing Family's Famed Estate
Riley Keough won't give up on Graceland that easily.
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter filed a lawsuit last week in response to her grandfather Elvis Presley's famed Memphis, Tenn., home being put up for auction.
Riley filed for a temporary restraining order on May 15 to stop Graceland's foreclosure sale. On Monday, May 20, the 34-year-old's request was granted, just three days before Thursday's initially scheduled auction. An injunction hearing is set for Wednesday, May 22, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
In the lawsuit, Riley challenged claims against her late mother, who was accused of failing to repay a $3.8 million loan taken out in 2018 — five years before she devastatingly died in January 2023 at age 54.
A public notice about the property's foreclosure claimed Lisa Marie allegedly signed off on a deed of trust with Naussany Investments and Private Lending, LLC, and used Graceland as collateral if the loan was not paid back.
The Daisy Jones & The Six star argued her mom "never" took out a loan, insisting: "Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments."
"These documents are fraudulent," Riley declared in the lawsuit, noting the loan provider allegedly "never recorded" the "purported deed of trust" in the Shelby County Register’s Office, and claimed there are several aspects "that strongly indicate the documents are forgeries."
Riley additionally argued that the notary mentioned in the deed, Kimberly Philbrick, "never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any documents for her."
While The Girlfriend Experience actress' temporary restraining order successfully halted Graceland being sold to its highest bidder, the foreclosure hasn't officially been dissolved once and for all.
Riley's latest legal battle is the cherry on top of issues the famous offspring has been dealing with in court.
The mom-of-one became the sole trustee of her mother's estate after her death last year, however, she had to fight against her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, to inherit it after Elvis' ex-wife challenged "the authenticity and validity" of her Lisa Marie's will.
Riley and Priscilla settled in May 2023, with the Under the Bridge star reportedly agreeing to pay her grandmother more than $1 million, as well as cover $400,000 in legal fees.
Graceland holds extreme importance to Riley, as her grandfather Elvis, mom, Lisa Marie, and late brother Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in July 2020 — are all buried on the estate's beloved grounds.
Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, were also laid to rest at the residence. Priscilla will reportedly be buried beside her ex-husband when she inevitably passes, an agreement approved by Riley as part of their settlement over Lisa Marie's trust.
