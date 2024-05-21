Riley Keough Fights Back 'Fraudulent' Sale of Graceland as Lisa Marie's Daughter Remains in Danger of Losing Family's Famed Estate

Riley filed for a temporary restraining order on May 15 to stop Graceland's foreclosure sale. On Monday, May 20, the 34-year-old's request was granted, just three days before Thursday's initially scheduled auction. An injunction hearing is set for Wednesday, May 22, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

In the lawsuit, Riley challenged claims against her late mother, who was accused of failing to repay a $3.8 million loan taken out in 2018 — five years before she devastatingly died in January 2023 at age 54.