Graceland Feud Explodes: Judge Stops Sale of Elvis Presley's Home as Riley Keough Fights 'Fraudulent' Foreclosure
A Tennessee judge officially stopped the sale of Graceland on Wednesday, May 22, after Riley Keough's claims the ongoing foreclosure attempt was "fraudulent."
"The estate is considered unique under Tennessee law, and in being unique the loss of the real estate will be considered irreparable harm," Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins explained at the Wednesday hearing.
Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises later released a statement that confirmed "there will be no foreclosure."
"As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims," the statement read. "Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home."
This comes days after the Daisy Jones & the Six star petitioned for a temporary restraining order against the defendant, a company called Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, who alleged her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had never paid off a $3.8 million loan from 2018.
"Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments," Riley's lawsuit stated. "These documents are fraudulent."
The 34-year-old argued that she believed the documents are "forgeries" and alleged the loan provider hadn't "recorded" the deed of trust with the Shelby County Register’s Office. She also claimed the notary listed on the deed "never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any documents for her."
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie tragically passed away on January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. She was rushed to the hospital and put into a medically-induced coma, but later suffered a second cardiac arrest that took her life.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said at the time.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland, along with her father Elvis, late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 — and other family members.
