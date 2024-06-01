Riley Keough to Save Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Legacy With Book About Her Life: 'It's a Herculean Effort'
Riley Keough is gearing up to save her late mother’s legacy!
According to an insider, the 35-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star has gone through Lisa Marie Presley’s old tapes and notebooks in order to finish the singer’s autobiography.
“There are hundreds of hours of Lisa’s thoughts and dreams,” a source shared of the untitled book, which is set to release on October 15. “And Riley has to frame the book in a way that is both accurate and compassionate."
“Riley is a super busy actress, producer and mom, and she’s not only had to listen to her mom’s thoughts, but has to decide how to package that into this book … It’s a Herculean effort. She’s going to have a lot of input on how people perceive Lisa’s legacy forever. That’s how difficult this is,” they added.
Lisa Marie, who is the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, passed away due to a bowel obstruction in January 2023. The songwriter is now buried in Graceland alongside her father and her son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.
After Lisa Marie’s sudden death, Riley became the sole executor of the estate causing her and grandmother Priscilla to get into a legal battle.
“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us…” Riley told Vanity Fair last August.
“We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family,” she explained, “So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”
In May 2023, the Presley women came to an agreement on Lisa Marie’s trust.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Pricilla’s attorney said at the time. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
The matriarch also released a statement clearing up rumors that she and Riley had bad blood over the situation.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."
Page Six reported on the source's claims about the book.
