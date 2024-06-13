Rob Kardashian Hints at Erectile Dysfunction Issues When Khloé Kardashian Suggests He Donate Sperm to Her BFF Malika Haqq
Khloé Kardashian had a very eyebrow-raising conversation with brother Rob Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq.
On the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Malika informed the Good American founder that she's eager to have a second child even though she isn't dating anyone at the moment.
"I don't want to be like 42, 45 and pregnant. I fought for this body, but if I'm gonna carry, like it has to happen almost now, because I'm not a spring chicken, you know," Malika, 41, told Khloé, 39. "But, if I was gonna use a surrogate, then I have time. We don’t know [with who]. I just think I might need to go to the sperm bank."
Since Malika is single, the reality star suggested, "Why don't you just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He's a good catch."
Malika seemed skeptical, joking, "Excuse me, we like to keep this in the family. Would you like to donate?'"
Khloé didn't think it was a bad idea since the two hooked up years ago.
The mother-of-two then called her brother, 36, and asked, "Real serious question though, like Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was gonna go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said why not get it from you?"
The dad-of-one gave a very unexpected response, sharing, "I can't [censored] anymore."
"Is it broke?" Malika pondered, to which the Revenge Body host said, "Rob, you don't have to… you just put it in a cup."
"I can't [censored] anymore," Rob doubled down on.
Khloé continued to pepper her little sibling with questions, to which Rob once again stated, "I just said I can't [censored] anymore. What don't you get?"
"OK, well we have time to prepare her womb so we could prepare your p----. So you just simmer on this conversation OK?" Khloé explained, seemingly ignoring her brother's comments.
Rob gave the same answer once more as their conversation wrapped up, to which Khloé told him, "OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought."
The Strong Looks Better Naked author thought Rob was exaggerating about his claims, as she shared in a confessional scene, "My brother is just like, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal, but I don't think there's a problem."
Malika and Rob first got together in 2011, with the former revealing on Khloé & Lamar, "It’s like the perfect non-committed relationship, but where does this go from here? I don’t think either of us really knows."
The fling wound up being short-lived, but they remained friendly.