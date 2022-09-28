'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed
Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.
According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.
Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."
"He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," the obituary continued. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."
"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," the eulogy concluded.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier," the CBC series announced via social media. "He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time."
Michelle Morgan, who stars as Lou Fleming on the Canadian show, also weighed in on the tragedy, writing on Instagram: "You had so many more stories to tell. May you Rest In Peace Robert."
Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking news, with one supporter writing, "So sad and heartbreaking!! Prayers of comfort for his family, friends and the Heartland cast and crew!!! He will be missed deeply!! ❤️❤️."
"Robert made such an impact on this show in such a short amount of time. Gone far too soon. 😢," another fan of the show added.
The Canadian actor, who also starred on Netflix's Slasher, will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 2, in Etobicoke, Ontario.
People reported Cormier's tragic death and The Hollywood Reporter interviewed his sister.