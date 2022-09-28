'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."

"He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," the obituary continued. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," the eulogy concluded.