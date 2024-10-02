Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accused of Having Romantic Relationships With 3 Other Women After Olivia Nuzzi Sexting Scandal
Three more women have come forward claiming to have had romantic relationships with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the past year — and according to a source, this may affect more than just his marriage.
Sources revealed the rumors could be bad news for his newfound relationship with Donald Trump after Kennedy Jr. chose to suspend his own campaign and join forces with the controversial politician.
"Trump is concerned," a source revealed. "[He's] concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out. Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won’t, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby’s value."
A Republican political operative noted that rumors of extramarital affairs could also keep Kennedy Jr. from getting the security clearance needed to have a cabinet position in the Trump administration, should the 78-year-old win the upcoming election.
"Affairs cannot get a security clearance at higher level government appointment jobs because they can be used as blackmail," they said.
According to an outlet who spoke with insiders with direct knowledge of the women's stories, all three of the individuals knew Kennedy Jr. through an anti-vaccine group called the Children's Health Defense. No further information on their identities has been reported.
This comes after New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi also allegedly engaged in a non-physical affair with the 70-year-old, which led to her being put on leave while the situation was investigated.
"[Nuzzi] acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures," the outlet said at the time.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A spokesperson for Kennedy Jr., who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014, later claimed the story was not true and that the politician has had "no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."
Hines has not publicly spoken out on the rumors, however, she was seen wearing a band on her left ring finger on Thursday, September 26.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediate spoke with the insiders about Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affairs.