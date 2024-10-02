Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accused of Having Romantic Relationships With 3 Other Women After Olivia Nuzzi Sexting Scandal

"Trump is concerned," a source revealed. "[He's] concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out. Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won’t, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby’s value."

A Republican political operative noted that rumors of extramarital affairs could also keep Kennedy Jr. from getting the security clearance needed to have a cabinet position in the Trump administration, should the 78-year-old win the upcoming election.

"Affairs cannot get a security clearance at higher level government appointment jobs because they can be used as blackmail," they said.

According to an outlet who spoke with insiders with direct knowledge of the women's stories, all three of the individuals knew Kennedy Jr. through an anti-vaccine group called the Children's Health Defense. No further information on their identities has been reported.