Meghan Markle's Cross Pendant Sent a Message of 'Unity and Peace' to the Royal Family During Ex-Actress' Trip to Nigeria
Meghan Markle's trip to Nigeria reminded fans of her past life as a working duchess, and experts think the former actress used Princess Diana's accessories to silently send out a message to the royal family amid their ongoing feud.
"Meghan Markle’s three-day trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry saw her wearing sentimental jewelry that didn’t go unnoticed," James Harris told GB News. "One such stunning piece was a delicate cross-pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds paired with a gold chain."
"The cross pendant, while beautiful in its craftsmanship, could have carried a deeper significance," the regional sales manager for Austen & Blake noted. "Traditionally, a cross pendant symbolizes faith, hope, and protection."
Harris applauded the Suits star for her ability to use fashion as a form of communication.
"For many, it represents a connection to one's spiritual beliefs and a reminder of resilience and strength in times of adversity," he explained. "In Meghan’s case, the cross might also be seen as a symbol of unity and peace, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian efforts and her dedication to fostering understanding across cultures."
"We love that Meghan’s choice of jewelry often carries layers of meaning, and this cross pendant is no exception," Harris continued. "It serves as a testament to her values and the causes she holds dear, making it much more than just an accessory."
OK! previously reported journalist Omid Scobie claimed in Endgame that Prince William and Harry's wives “regularly replicated” Diana's “iconic looks” and even would wear items “once owned by the late princess.”
According to Scobie, it “makes sense” that the two women sport pieces owned by Diana.
Meghan and Kate Middleton's wardrobe choices are often compared to their mother-in-law.
“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” the editor penned, adding, “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
For the project, Scobie spoke to a source who “worked with” Harry and William to dress Meghan and Kate, and he claimed “decisions” that went into their ensembles were “always discussed with [William or Harry].”
“‘Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas,'” the insider told Scobie.
In an episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex compared Meghan to Diana.
“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” Harry shares. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."
“My mom made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart and I am my mother’s son," he added.