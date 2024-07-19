'Stuck in the Past': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Scott Walker 'Governor' Despite the GOP Leader Being Out of Office Since 2019
During his speech at the RNC, Donald Trump gave a shout-out to former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker — but he accidentally referred to him as the current governor despite the fact that he's been out of office since 2019.
Trump pointed to Walker in the crowd surrounded by foam cheese heads when the ex-prez yelled out, "You're doing a very nice job, governor."
As he continued to discuss the design of military ships, the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader repeatedly referred to Walker as the governor of Wisconsin.
Walker sought a third term as governor in 2018 but was narrowly defeated by Democrat Tony Evers two years into Trump's presidency.
Meidas Touch's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a minute-long clip of Trump's speech in a post that read, "Trump points at Scott Walker, calls him 'governor,' and tells him he is doing a 'very nice job.'"
The comments on the post were flooded with vocal Trump critics pointing out the error in his 90-minute long speech, calling him the "least educated man to ever run for president."
One comment read, "I don't think this guy ever left 2016. He's been chasing that high ever since and is mentally stuck in the past."
Another wrote, "He could poop on the podium and they would still clap and cheer."
The Republican convention was packed with several right-wing stars, such as UFC President Dana White, Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock, who all showed their support for Trump and his new VP pick, J.D. Vance.
During the president's speech, he openly discussed the experience of being only inches away from being shot dead at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The former president told the crowd: “There was blood pouring everywhere and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side ... I'm not supposed to be here tonight ... I'm not and I stand before you in this arena by the grace of almighty God.”
The event took place on Thursday, July 19.
According to reports, Trump surpassed his own record for the longest acceptance speech, covering various topics and targeting President Joe Biden and Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
As OK! previously reported, several cutaways to the audience showed several Trump supporters looking "restless" and "bored" as the ex-prez spoke endlessly.